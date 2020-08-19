Tips lead to arrest of Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive in Arkansas

In a multi-agency operation, a Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive has been arrested in Arkansas.

Patrick Neal Nerren, 50, was captured on August 13 for a parole violation and multiple felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Nerren, who has affiliations with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, was captured following information generated from a Crime Stoppers tip. A $7,500 reward will be paid out to the tipster, Texas DPS states.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents, located and arrested Nerren at a residence in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Nerren had been wanted since October 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in Point Blank, Texas.