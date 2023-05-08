Texas Tactical Border Force announced ahead of Title 42 expiration at U.S. & Mexico border

Eight people are dead after a driver plowed into a group of migrants Sunday in the Texas border city of Brownsville and another 10 people are injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott is unveiling a new specialized border response force, called the Texas Tactical Border Force, this morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

All of the victims of the crash were believed to be migrants from Venezuela awaiting the end of Title 42, an emergency immigration restriction.

It was officially a public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to expire on May 11 when the public health emergency expires.

U.S. officials are bracing for border crossings to increase when Title 42 ends, with potentially as many as 10,000 people each day.

On May 2, the Department of Defense announced it would deploy 1,500 active duty troops to the Southern border to help border patrol agents.

The Biden administration has said it will use a new expedited removal process to deport migrants and stop them from coming back for 5 years.

This is supposed to go hand in hand with another policy announced previously that says a migrant must show they tried to take refuge in another country prior to arriving to the U.S.

Gov. Abbott weighed in on FOX News Sunday saying, "President Trump sent soldiers to the border to secure the border. President Biden is sending 1,500, quote, 'soldiers' to do paperwork. That's not going to secure the border. We need not 1,500 soldiers, we need 15,000 or 150,000 to secure the border because of the open border policies of the Biden administration. This is a day late and tens of thousands of soldiers too few."

Title 42 has let the government expel migrants over 2.7 million times from the Southern border.

Watch Good Day Austin for live updates on Gov. Abbott's announcement: