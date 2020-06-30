TJJD staff member dies from complications related to COVID-19

A staff member with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Sean Wilson was a youth development coach at the Giddings State School and had worked for TTJD since 2014. Wilson had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22 and passed away at his home on June 28.

TTJD Executive Director Camille Cain released a statement saying:

"The entire TJJD family is grieving over the loss of Sean Wilson, a dedicated staff member at the Giddings State School who cared deeply for the youth he worked with. Sean had worked for the State of Texas for fourteen years and for TJJD since 2014. He leaves behind a loving wife and an eight-year-old son. We are devastated by their loss and mourn with them during this time."

TTJD says seven cases so far have been confirmed at the Giddings State School and five at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center. 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19:

5 at Evins Regional Juvenile Center

1 at Gainesville State School

7 at Giddings State School

The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility and Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex have not seen any positive cases.

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, visit the TJJD website.

