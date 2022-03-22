Tornado hits Elgin: Power outages, major damage reported

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Central Texas on March 21 and Elgin was one of the cities hit. Power outages and major damage have been reported.

Bluebonnet Electric said at 8 a.m. that its crews had replaced half of the damaged poles in the area south of Elgin. It says damage is extensive and that debris in some areas is limiting access. It estimates power will be restored to all customers at around noon.

Cheryl Riggs captured video of the tornado that hit Elgin and shared it via Storyful. She said in a post on social media that "We were not physically injured, but emotionally spent. The only room not damaged was the room we were hiding in."

Photo courtesy Cheryl Riggs via Storyful of tornado damage at her home in Elgin on March 21, 2022.

"And now to pick up the pieces of a severely damaged house," Riggs added.

Round Rock was also hard hit by tornadoes and in North Texas, homes and schools were damaged by tornadoes as well.

