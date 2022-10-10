Toyota says information from nearly 300,000 T-connect customers was possibly leaked

article

Toyota Motor Corp. said it has discovered nearly 300,000 customers who are part of its T-Connect service, may have been impacted by a data leak.

Approximately 296,019 emails and customer management numbers "may have been compromised," a Toyota spokesperson told FOX TV Stations in an email.

Toyota assigns numbers to each customer for administrative purposes but assures no sensitive information such as names, phone numbers or credit card information was part of the leak.

Customers who may be impacted by the data leak include anyone who signed up for T-connect services with their email addresses since July 2017.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused our customers," a company spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with our contractors to ensure thorough management of the handling of personal information to provide services that our customers can rely on."

Toyota could not confirm nor deny if any customer information was misused, according to a company statement. Toyota did caution customers to keep an eye out for any phishing scams, spoofing or unsolicited emails.

The automaker said that the contractor that developed the T-connect website accidentally uploaded public information from December 2017 to Sept. 15, 2022.

Beginning Monday, Toyota plans to notify any customers who may have been impacted in addition to setting up an online form for customers to check whether or not their email address was part of the leak, the company said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.