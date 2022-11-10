Best toys for young kids

Even the tiniest of tykes will love to engage with these toys.

Toniebox Story Time

Tonies bring your family a screen-free, imagination-building experience, and each one brings new stories or songs! Putting a Tonie on top of the Toniebox starts the audio experience. Swapping stories is as simple as changing the Tonie on your Toniebox. (And if your child takes a Tonie off mid-story or song, it will restart at the same place when it’s put back on!) The battery lasts up to seven hours.

Readyland Books

With Readyland Books, kids can actually talk with the characters, respond to questions, play games, choose songs and become part of the story. Each classic story is interactive via Alexa. Making different choices creates a unique experience every time kids open the books, inspiring imaginations and encouraging kids to love reading.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse

Recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show in the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toybox! This exclusive Playset has 2.5- and 3-inch figures of Bluey, Bingo, Chattermax, and Nana! Plus, it comes with a pile of toys and accessories that Bluey and Bingo love playing with. Bluey's house comes to life when you press the Octopus in the kid's room to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases! There is even a moving dance floor!

Mickey Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship

Get ready to set sail with Mickey Mouse and his crew aboard the Amazon Exclusive Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship. Preschoolers will love inventing seafaring adventures with five pirate Disney figures, a ship that rolls, and lots of fun accessories. Press the button to hear Mickey Mouse phrases, sound effects, and the song "True Pirates We Be" from the show. Pull out the plank to reveal a trap door that leads below deck.

Cocomelon Ultimate Adventure Learning Bus

This interactive toy bus lets toddlers engage in their own learning adventures with JJ. It features two modes of play: music and learning. In music mode, use the buttons, wipers, horn, and door to sing along to "Wheels on the Bus." Use the dial on the back to play four nursery rhymes: "The Alphabet Song," "Bingo," "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star," and "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes." Press the keypad to hear "Ten in the Bed!" Switch to learning mode to learn numbers and colors.

Magic Draw and Glow Panda

The GUND Magic Draw & Glow Panda is a whimsical 11-inch plush stuffed bear with special fabric that glows in the dark when drawn on with its special LED pen (included). Using the LED pen, your child can activate the bear’s glow-in-the-dark fabric by drawing their own luminous patterns and designs, which fade after a mess-free two minutes. No washing necessary! When not writing, store the LED pen in the bear’s secret back pocket for easy, stress-free cleanup.

Baby Shark Big Show Ultimate Shipwreck Playset

It’s all fins on deck with Baby Shark and friends! Kids can dive into Baby Shark’s world and play in The Wreck straight from the Nickelodeon animated preschool series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! This playset includes 25+ pieces and features so many jaw-some ways to play. Follow the included treasure map to explore the Ultimate Shipwreck Playset and find Baby Shark’s treasure. Discover the three secret trap doors! Spin down the Seacrow’s Nest. Play captain at the Captain’s Wheel, and swim down the slide right into Baby Shark’s sandbox!

Cake-N-Bake Challenge Game

Ready,...set...bake! Cake-N-Bake Challenge is a game that can turn anyone into a crafty baker! Win a Candle Card by being the first player to stack a cake that matches the game card and hit the bell. The first person to earn six Candle Cards wins the game and gets to wear the chef's hat!

iPlay iLearn Pirate Adventure

With a popular pirate theme, this 3-in-1 playset comes with adorable accessories. These help children develop their imagination and creativity while playing. The toys are made of toddler-friendly materials and are full of cute details. Playtime helps improve children's fine motor skills, cognitive ability, and communication skills.

