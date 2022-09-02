TPWD reminding Texans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend

Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) want to remind those who plan to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the water to follow boating and water safety precautions.

TPWD says in 2021, there was a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and 50 percent decrease in open-water drownings compared to 2020 These decreases were a result of ramped-up patrols and partnerships with boater education outreach programs.

"We encourage the public to finish the summer strong by continuing to practice safe boating through the Labor Day weekend," said Asst. Commander Cody Jones, Boating Law Administrator for TPWD. "This time of year, the weather can be unpredictable, and everyone is hoping for the last bit of beautiful weather before the fall, but we want everyone to remain vigilant when on the water."

Police will be on alert for those violating boating under the influence laws, TPWD says. Operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol can result in fines, the loss of your driver's license and an increased risk of accidents or fatalities on the water.

Austin Police Department will also be enforcing a personal watercraft ban on Lake Austin through the holiday weekend.

To view more information on boating safety and laws,