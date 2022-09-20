18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash near the Allen-Fairview border where a big rig fell off of an overpass.

Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Premium Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Allen police say early indications are that the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle causing it to drive into the right concrete sidewall. The tractor-trailer flipped over the overpass landing on the service road below, bursting into flames.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not survive the crash, according to Fairview police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

FOX 4 crews on the ground said there appeared to be mail among the debris.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The service Road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd is also shut down.



The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are at the scene investigating the crash.

The Allen Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it to call the Department's traffic unit at 214-509-4288.

Just last week an 18-wheeler driver was killed after nearly going over the barrier on US-75 at West Bethany Drive. The driver in that case was thrown from the vehicle. The exit is only a few exits south of the location of Tuesday's crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.