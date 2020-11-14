Traffic shift on US 183 this weekend due to Montopolis Drive Bridge opening

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will be implementing several traffic changes on northbound US 183 between SH 71 and Montopolis drive beginning as early as Saturday evening.

The changes are anticipated to be in place as early as Sunday morning. These changes are subject to change.

The exit ramp from westbound SH 71 to northbound US 183 will be shifted to its final alignment with northbound US 183, eliminating direct access to Jet Lane and Patton Avenue while removing a portion of traffic from the old northbound frontage road. It will also lead to the permanent removal of the dedicated acceleration and deceleration lane at Thompson Lane.

A permanent stop sign will be installed for drivers entering northbound US 183 from Thompson Lane. Drivers on northbound US 183 wishing to access Thompson Lane will utilize the exit signed for Thompson Lane and northbound US 183, merge over to the right lane and turn right onto Thompson Lane. Drivers on the old northbound US 183 frontage road coming from Patton Avenue or Old Bastrop Highway should be prepared to stop and yield to traffic exiting to Thompson Lane.

The Montopolis Drive bridge over the future 183 Toll Road connecting Montopolis Drive directly to northbound US 183 will open to traffic on Sunday morning. With the opening, northbound US 183 drivers will be able to access westbound Montopolis Drive and eastbound Montopolis Drive drivers will be able to access northbound US 183 and downtown Austin.

The opening of the Montopolis Drive bridge over the future 183 Toll Road will require the traffic signal on northbound US 183 at Montopolis Drive to be fully activated. Drivers on northbound US 183 should be prepared to stop when the signal cycles to red.

Several additional traffic shifts are expected on US 183 and the adjacent stretch of SH 71 over the next few months as the 183 South Project moves closer to a full opening in early 2021.

