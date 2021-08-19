Traffic shut down after semi rolls over on I-35 in Round Rock area

article

Traffic has been shut down on southbound I-35 in the Round Rock area after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Round Rock Police Department says an 18-wheeler rolled over just south of RM 1431/University Boulevard at around 8 a.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash and that are no reported injuries.

As of 11:15 a.m. (CT), police say all southbound lanes remain closed from Westinghouse Road to Old Settlers Boulevard.

Officials have been diverting traffic all morning to the frontage road at Exit 256. Drivers are asked to use the bypass lane at 1431 or take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

