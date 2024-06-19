Two charged with trafficking after search warrant at Taylor home

A search warrant executed at a Taylor home resulted in the arrests of five people, including two for human trafficking.

On June 12, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant at the home on E. Rio Grande Street, which resulted in the five people being arrested for possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.

One of those arrested, Edward Tito Garza, has a history of violent and drug arrests, including a 1992 murder conviction and multiple arrests for evading arrest, failing to identify as a fugitive and various drug charges. Another person arrested was Claudia Gaspar.

Further investigation led to Gaspar being charged with trafficking of persons and Garza being charged with trafficking a child for sexual conduct.

Claudia Gaspar

Garza's total bond is set at $600,000, and Gaspar's bond is set at $75,000.

WCSO is urging any additional victims to come forward and contact their tipline at 512-943-1170 or by email.