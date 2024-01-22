Train collides with car in Round Rock: police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A crash between a train and a car closed roads early Monday morning in Round Rock.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Jan. 22 near McNeil Road and County Road 172 in southwest Round Rock,
No one was injured as a result and police are still investigating what caused the wreck.
Roads were closed and later reopened just after 5 a.m.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.