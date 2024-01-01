Teen identified by family as victim in Round Rock suspicious death

A teenager has been identified as the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Round Rock.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported a large law enforcement presence in the 8000 block of Arezzo Drive, near Kerley Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Neighbors say the law enforcement presence was unusual to see.

"This has been one of the more quiet neighborhoods I've seen, and it's still relatively new. So suspicious death is a little bit alarming to myself and the family as well," Kevin Dibia said.

The victim has been identified by police as 17-year-old Aundair Bowser.

Officials have not yet released what led up to the death.

A juvenile suspect has been charged with manslaughter.

"I want people to know that my brother was a strong person. All he ever wanted to do is help people. He cared about me so much. That was my twin. We did everything together. We grew up together. We laughed, we cried together. I told him everything. He was the best person I ever met. My best friend," his sister Shauntanair Bowser said.

"He was a protector. He protected all of us. He was the most loving person, giving person," Aundair's aunt said.

"He was everything to everybody, everybody loved Aundair. He was funny, great rapper," Aundair's mother said. "Gun violence is killing our boys. We're losing sons out here in senseless violence. That's my son and my firstborn."