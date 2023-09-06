Expand / Collapse search

Train carrying coal derails in Colorado; no injuries reported

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:51AM
Colorado
Fox TV Stations

Train derails in Colorado

A train carrying coal derailed in Bennett. Authorities say an investigation is underway. (Credit: KDVR)

BENNETT, Colo. - Colorado authorities are on the scene of a train derailment in Bennett. 

It happened Wednesday morning, and authorities said the train was carrying coal. 

Details are still coming in, but officials believe at least 10 cars were involved in the incident. 

Union Pacific is on the scene to assess the situation. 

So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

