Trans Pride Flags waved at Texas Capitol as anti-transgender bill misses deadline

A Texas bill that would have seen transgender student-athletes have to play on teams of their natal sex rather than their gender identity missed a voting deadline on May 25.

Footage by Texas State Rep Erin Zwiener shows transgender pride flags being held at the Texas State Capitol as the controversial SB29 ran out of time.

The bill’s proponents had argued that transgender girls would have an unfair advantage competing in female competition. Opponents of the bill said it was harmful and discriminatory.

"Ding dong the bill is dead," she tweeted.

Storyful contributed to this article