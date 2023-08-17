Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce record $142B transportation investment

Gov. Greg Abbott announced $142 billion in total investment for Texas' transportation infrastructure, a record in the state.

The 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) includes the adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways.

This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.

The investment includes nearly $6.2 billion in funding for the Austin district. Local projects include:

$4.5 billion for the I-35 Capital Express Central project to add two non-tolled managed lanes from US 290 to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard;

$383.6 million for US 281 to improve mobility and enhance safety from US 290 to the Comal County line;

$105.2 million to remove signals and build overpasses on SH 71 at Tucker Hill Lane and Pope Bend Road;

$43.9 million to remove signals and build an overpass on SH 71 at FM 1209;

$81.8 million to widen and realign FM 812 from US 183 to Sh 21;

$80 million for grade-separated intersection improvements at US 281 and SH 71;

$31.2 million to extend frontage roads along SH 71 from Riverside Drive to US 183;

$32 million for intelligent transportation systems along I-35;

$164.5 million to widen RM 620 South to a 6-lane divided roadway;

$61.3 million to widen US 79 from I-35 to east of FM 1490.

"Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transpiration infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network," Gov. Abbott said. "Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come."

Gov. Abbott announced the 2024 UTP proposal in February, estimated to be $15 billion more than the previous year's UTP.

The State of Texas will provide the majority of the funding, and the investment will include investments for all development and delivery projects, right-of-way acquisition, engineering, routine maintenance contracts and UTP construction funding.

