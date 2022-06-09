Central Texas Transportation Consortium to host job fair at Del Valle HS

The Central Texas Transportation Consortium will be hosting a transportation hiring event at Del Valle High School next week.

The event is set for Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Del Valle ISD, CapMetro, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, Circuit of the Americas, and others will be participating in the event and conducting interviews.

Del Valle ISD says it is looking to fill bus driver, mechanic and other transportation-related positions.

CapMetro will be hiring bus operators at the event and says interested candidates can apply online.

Interested attendees can RSVP online.