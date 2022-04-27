Travis & Blanco Counties enhance Hill Country air ambulance services
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved an agreement with Blanco County that will enhance air ambulance services in Hill Country.
The interlocal agreement approved by commissioners of both counties will send a STAR Flight helicopter to Blanco County.
As part of the agreement, a landing pad will be built for what will be known as STAR Flight Base West.
Officials say having a crew in Blanco County will help shorten times to emergencies.
