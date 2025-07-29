Travis County approves over $11M contract to help fund new affordable housing development

The Brief An over $11 million contract was approved by Travis County to help fund an affordable housing development The contract is with the Austin Area Urban League to help fund the nonprofit’s Urban Empowerment Zone I The development will have 80 new units for adults



The Travis County Commissioners Court approved over $11 million to help fund an affordable housing development.

What we know:

According to the county, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an $11,503,016 contract with the Austin Area Urban League to help fund the nonprofit’s Urban Empowerment Zone I.

The development will have 80 new units of affordable housing for adults. Residents will also have access to on-site support services that include physical and mental health care, a healthy food pantry, and legal services.

With this new contract, Travis County has funded over $117 million to the Supportive Housing Initiative Pipeline (SHIP). SHIP has funded 10 new affordable housing developments that will add over 2,100 new housing units.

What they're saying:

"Today’s approval of the Austin Area Urban League’s supportive housing development marks a momentous milestone in our larger community commitment to make homelessness rare, brief, and one-time," said Travis County Commissioner for Pct. 3 Ann Howard. "Nearly four years ago, the Commissioners Court set aside over half of our American Rescue Plan Act funds to combat homelessness with housing that’s accompanied by supportive services because the data shows that housing plus healthcare, job programs, and other support is the most effective way to end homelessness. This partnership with the Urban League showcases our commitment to funding mission-focused organizations who best serve people who need access to housing. Also, we endeavor to equip service providers to serve neighbors and constituents where trusted relationships exist and form naturally. I am so grateful to our Travis County team, our partners at the City of Austin Housing Department and City Council, who also contributed funding, our non-profit partners, including their volunteer board members, and both the Housing Authorities of the City of Austin and Travis County. This Travis County Supportive Housing Initiative Pipeline is a game-changer for all of us."