Expand / Collapse search

Travis County Assistant DA arrested, charged with aggravated assault: records

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 8, 2024 10:39pm CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin

Travis County Assistant DA arrested, charged

Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Travis County booking records.

The 51-year-old was booked into the Travis County jail at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday morning after some sort of incident overnight.

He remains behind bars on $10,000 bail.

The Travis County DA's office gave this statement on the arrest:

"Our office will be reviewing the information on the case and we do not have any further comment at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.