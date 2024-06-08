Man named Optimus Prime arrested for car theft in south Austin: affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - Earlier this week, Austin police arrested a suspected car thief with a strange name.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Optimus Prime Blakely faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The affidavit says officers stopped Blakely on Tuesday after they say they caught him driving a stolen vehicle on Congress Avenue near Radam Lane in south Austin.
The man with the "Transformers" inspired name remains in the Travis County jail with bond set at $8,000.