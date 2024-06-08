Former Round Rock YMCA employee arrested for spree of invasive recordings at clothing stores

According to court records, a now-former Round Rock YMCA employee was arrested for invasive visual recordings.

At the Goodwill, off of Smyers Lane in Round Rock, records said two women reported a man taking photos of them in the dressing rooms.

They were able to snap a photo of his license plate.

Police used that to track down 22-year-old Logan Hall.

When an officer questioned him, the affidavit said Hall first denied taking any photos or videos and instead used the phone as a mirror.

But when police found a video of changing room curtains taken the same day, records show Hall admitted he didn’t just go to Goodwill to watch females in dressing rooms- he also stopped at Plato’s Closet.

That list grew once the police turned his phone over to the criminal investigations.

They said they found a recording possibly from a Salvation Army, another Goodwill location, and one more unidentified store.

The two girls who caught him said he wore a YMCA staff shirt.

The affidavit said Hall confirmed with police that he worked with the Round Rock YMCA.

The YMCA of Central Texas sent Fox 7 Austin the following statement:

"Logan Hall is no longer employed at the YMCA of Central Texas. We are not aware of any allegations of misconduct during his employment with the YMCA. We follow strict guidelines of extensive background checks when hiring. At that time, he had a clear record. We are cooperating with authorities and will conduct an internal review. The safety and privacy of our members and guests are paramount."