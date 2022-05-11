Burn ban in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County

A burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County due to increased fire danger.

The order is expected to expire on June 8 unless extended by the Travis County Commissioners Court. The last burn ban in Travis County was lifted only a couple weeks ago.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban is committing a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

View the burn ban here.