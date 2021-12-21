City of Austin offices, facilities close for the holidays

The City of Austin announced revised service schedules and office closures for City facilities and public services for Christmas and New Year's Day.

Trash, Recycling, and Composting/Yard Trimming Schedules

No changes or disruptions to regularly scheduled collections will take place. Visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to look up your collection schedule.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 Test Site Schedule

APH testing and vaccine sites will be closed for Christmas from Thursday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 26. The testing and vaccine sites will also be closed for New Year's from Friday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 2.

To schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine through Austin Public Health, visit austintexas.gov/covid19 or call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560.

COVID-19 Dashboard Updates

The COVID-19 surveillance dashboard will not be updated from Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26 for Christmas.

Parks and Recreation Facilities

Most Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Christmas from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 as well as for New Year's from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. The exceptions are below.

Golf courses will remain open on Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, courses will have final reservations and carts at 12 p.m. and the driving range will close at 1:30 p.m. Pro shop and concessions will close at 4:30 p.m. Golf courses will be closed Dec. 25, but will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The following Austin pools will be open on Dec. 24:

Bartholomew: 12:15 - 4 p.m.

Barton Springs: 5-8 a.m. swim at your own risk, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. guarded swim, 4 – 10 p.m. swim at your own risk;

Big Stacy: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Springwoods: noon – 4 p.m.

Deep Eddy: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, only Barton Springs Pool will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. (swim at your own risk).

Cemetery gates will stay open every day for regular hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Cemetery administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31.

Austin Parks and Recreation facility hours vary by location so please call ahead or visit AustinTexas.gov/Parks for hours. Information on closures is available at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Public Library

The library will be closed Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Library resources available remotely can be accessed at the library's website.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and remain closed through Christmas. The center will open during regular hours on Dec. 26. On Dec. 31, the center will close at 5 p.m. and remain closed through Jan. 1. It will reopen during regular hours on Jan. 2.

Advertisement

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

What restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2021

Are you flying out of AUS this week? What travelers should know

Texas Humane Heroes hosts 11th annual Home for the Holidays

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter