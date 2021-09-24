Balcones Canyonlands Preserve conducting a prescribed burn

A prescribed burn, also known as a controlled burn, is being conducted in Travis County this week.

Travis County Parks, in cooperation with Travis County Natural Resources, says they plan to conduct a prescribed burn on 13 acres of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve’s Nootsie Tract this week. The prescribed burn will occur sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will take approximately two to four hours to complete.

The Nootsie Tract is located at 9512 FM 620, Austin, TX 78726.

Following the burn, the County staff and other partners say they will work to ensure the fire has been fully extinguished. This process can take up to two days and neighbors may see smoke during this time.

Travis County Parks is conducting the prescribed burn in cooperation with personnel from Travis County Natural Resources, local fire departments, and natural resource agencies.

The prescribed burn is intended to restore native grasslands by removing invasive grasses, and reduce wildfire risk by removing accumulated deadwood. The area will be re-seeded with native grass species to enhance the health and diversity of the native plant and wildlife community.

The current ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621

