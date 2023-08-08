Travis County DA Jose Garza launches 2024 reelection campaign

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza has launched a re-election campaign with the promise of putting public safety over politics.

Garza said he will continue to hold people accountable who commit violence in our community, no matter who they are. This comes after he charged more than a dozen Austin police officers during his current term.

Garza said while some chose to play politics, his office chooses to act.

"We’re going to continue the work that we have started making sure that we’re building a criminal justice system in this town that keeps all of our communities safe and that works for everyone," Garza said.

Garza said they’ve made progress, but more work needs to be done and plans to continue to do so for the next four years.

"We've increased our conviction rate for violent crimes by almost double aggravated assaults, almost double. We are holding people who commit acts of family violence accountable. We are taking sexual assault seriously, and I think the results show," Garza said.

He said he also plans to continue to work with APD to hold people accountable.

"If you listen to the official comments from the chief and the agency, I think they would acknowledge we have a great working relationship," Garza said.

Though Garza has received criticism for working against APD.

"It's an absolute disgrace, and it sickens me that DA Garza is using officers as a pawn in a political game of chess," said then-president of Austin Police Association Ken Casady in February 2022.

"Welcome new officers to Austin, Texas, where you can get indicted for doing what you're told to do with the equipment provided," said CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison in February 2022.

Garza indicted 19 APD officers for conduct during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

"It is important for people to have trust in our community and our criminal justice system to understand that no one is above the law and so if a law enforcement officer breaks the law, if they commit harm, if they commit an act of violence, just like anyone else, they will be held accountable," Garza said.

The officers indicted all used less-lethal munitions, and injured protestors, some severely.

Last month, Garza said he decided not to indict two APD officers who used shotguns with modified munitions on a teenager during an arrest and search warrant in 2021.

Garza said in a letter to APD Chief Chacon, a grand jury could have found probable cause to charge the officers with one or more criminal offenses, but he’s decided not to present the case to a grand jury because Garza said evidence doesn’t suggest the incident resulted in death or serious bodily injury.

The District Attorney said the incident highlights a concerning pattern regarding the use of these weapons and expects the city to examine and address its training and policies for using them.

In a statement to FOX 7, Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal said:

"It is safe to say we are not surprised by DA Garza's announcement today regarding his reelection campaign for Travis County District Attorney. It is our hope a viable common sense public safety focused candidate will emerge to take this office back and restore its legitimacy and credibility. Austin is less safe with DA Garza holding this office, and the APA is dedicated to replacing him with a candidate this county deserves."

The four-year DA position will be on the general election ballot in November 2024, and the Democratic primary will be in March.