Travis County DA Margaret Moore concedes to José Garza after receiving early voting results

Margaret Moore has conceded to her opponent in the Democratic runoff for Travis County District Attorney.

Early voting results posted on the Travis County Clerk's website shows that José Garza received just over 68 percent of the votes cast so far in the July runoff election. Moore has received almost 32 percent of the votes cast so far.

Moore issued a statement on the election results, conceding and congratulating Garza:

"I want to thank the voters of Travis County for giving me the opportunity to serve our community over the last three years. The District Attorney's Office has made significant improvements to ensure police officers are being held accountable, to prioritize the prosecution of sexual assault cases, and establish new diversion programs for first-time offenders. I'm very proud of the progress we have made thus far. Congratulations to my opponent for his victory tonight. I wish him well in the future."

Moore has served as the Travis County District Attorney since being elected in November 2016.

