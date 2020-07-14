Three Healthy Streets move forward in Hyde Park, Windsor Park and South Austin

Austin Transportation is set to begin the process of installing temporary traffic control devices on three streets in Hyde Park, Windsor Park, and South Austin as part of the Healthy Streets Initiative.

The city says that based on over 500 pieces of public feedback, engineering judgment, and planning considerations, the following street segments will be implemented in batch two:

Avenue G from 38th Street to 56th Street

Belfast Drive from Broadmoor Drive to Cameron Road

Street segments comprising Marsh Drive, Leo Street, Seminary Ridge Drive and Whispering Oaks Drive from West Slaughter Lane to West William Cannon Drive.

The city says this will open street space for walking, running, biking, and other activities that promote physical and mental health while maintaining local motor vehicle access for residents, deliveries, and emergency vehicles.

RELATED: Three “Healthy Streets” created in pedestrian-heavy areas of Austin

Of the 525 public comments submitted for the six candidate street segments, the city says 407 were supportive, 68 not supportive and 50 were comments with suggestions.

One of the candidate Healthy Streets in the Hyde Park neighborhood was originally proposed along with Avenue F from 31st Street to Skyview Road. Following discussions with the community, local businesses, and Capital Metro, Avenue G was determined to be a preferred alignment with more visible crossing points at major intersections and reduced conflicts with business driveways.

Advertisement

Austin Transportation will continue to evaluate previously proposed streets, as well as alternative routes and community-based suggestions, in preparation for an expected third batch to be announced the coming weeks. Healthy Streets are expected to remain in place as long as resources allow and physical distancing requirements are recommended.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Community members can provide feedback on current Healthy Streets, suggest new Healthy Streets, and provide feedback on the Healthy Streets Initiative as a whole to help Austin Transportation staff develop routes and make adjustments to ensure people in all parts of the city have access to these spaces.

In response to the COVID 19 pandemic, Austin City Council directed Austin Transportation (Resolution 20200507-062), to create places promoting physical and mental health and providing safe options to access jobs and services. People can more comfortably use these "Healthy Streets" for activities like walking, wheelchair rolling, running, and bicycling with enough space to maintain physical distance.

Healthy Streets are achieved by creating “soft closures” on select local streets to through traffic and maintaining local access only for residents, deliveries, and emergency vehicles. Current Healthy Streets are implemented in the following roadway segments:

Bouldin Avenue / S 3rd Street / Garden Villa Lane from Banister Lane to Barton Springs Road

Comal Street from Manor Road to Lady Bird Lake

Country Club Creek Trail extension (Trail, Wickersham Lane, Oltorf Street, Pleasant Valley Road, Ventura Drive, Madera Drive) from Mabel Davis Park to Lakeshore Drive

Riverside Drive from Lamar Boulevard to South 1st Street

Pleasant Valley Road from Canterbury Street to S. Lakeshore Boulevard

To get more information or ask questions about Healthy Streets, visit the project website or contact the project team via email.