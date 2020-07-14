Austin Public Health launches map of public, private COVID-19 testing locations

Austin Public Health has released a new and accessible map that Austin-Travis County residents can use to find stationary and mobile COVID-19 test locations throughout Austin and the surrounding area.

Along with APH-operated sites, the map shows other testing options for those who have insurance or a primary care provider. APH encourages people who have insurance to utilize other testing sites so it can be the safety net for those without insurance or a primary care provider.

In Austin-Travis County, COVID-19 testing is offered at pharmacies, urgent care centers, and other private testing locations. The map, which will be available on AustinTexas.gov/COVID19, includes information on the site operating hours and which lab the company uses for processing the tests.

Providers that would like their information added to the map can do so here.

Individuals with insurance should not be charged for the standard PCR COVID-19 test per the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (PDF) and the CARES Act, both passed by Congress in March, but people should contact their doctor and insurance company to determine the location to take the test.

For more information and updates, visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

