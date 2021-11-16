Travis County DA outlines strategy to address rising gun violence

Travis County District Attorney José Garza held a news conference this morning to discuss how his office is addressing the rising instances of gun violence in the community. The office says it has a four-part plan to address and prevent future gun violence.

DA Garza spoke with other officials and directly impacted community members at the news conference.

In a news release, the DA's Office says that "Over the past year the pandemic has devastated our economy, bringing with it an economic downturn and the attendant rise in crime that happens when people lose their jobs, their homes, and access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment. One of the biggest rises in crime has been homicides. As of today, there have been 82 homicides in Travis County this year compared with 43 in all of 2017."

