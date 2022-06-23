Travis County DA reacts to SCOTUS overturning New York gun law

Following the Supreme Court's overturning of New York's concealed carry law, Travis County District Attorney José Garza has released a statement on the matter.

SCOTUS deemed New York's law, which required citizens seeking a permit to carry a gun to show "proper cause," a violation of the Second Amendment. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) quickly expressed her opinion on the decision, calling it "reckless" and saying she will continue to fight for strict gun laws.

The Travis County DA has also shared his opinion on the matter as the state of Texas continues to feel the impact of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Garza says access to firearms is too lenient, especially for those who pose a threat to the public.

"While the Supreme Court’s decision might make it easier for people to obtain firearms, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will continue to focus our local efforts on tackling the gun violence crisis and keep our community safe by implementing comprehensive strategies to prevent and reduce gun violence," Garza said.

The DA's office held a Gun Violence Summit at the Capitol earlier this month to hear from local leaders and gun violence victims. Garza says opinions shared at the Summit will be used to create a "roadmap to prevent gun violence in our communities."

"Despite the SCOTUS ruling, our office will work with our public safety leaders and policymakers to develop and support a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence in Travis County that does not allow for more firearms to flow into our communities," he said. "Our office is committed to making our communities safer, and we will continue to stress the urgency of the gun violence crisis that is devastating our schools, homes, and neighborhoods."

