Travis County firefighter honored for high-risk highway rescue

A local firefighter is being recognized for saving a woman's life. The incident happened this weekend atop a highway flyover in Northwest Austin

The backstory:

The full crew from Travis County ESD 1 assembled Thursday morning to honor one of their own.

"Jacob acted decisively without hesitation or the benefit of emergency equipment," said TCESD1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman.

That action brought a service award, a challenge coin, a handshake from the chief, and cheers from co-workers.

For firefighter-paramedic Jacob Koehn, the ceremony at the Lago Vista station house was almost as unexpected as the incident he witnessed Saturday, Sept. 27, in Austin.

"I just thought it was someone who had an accident, just hit the wall accidentally," said Koehn.

Jacob was off duty, and at the time, was traveling on Hwy 183. He saw a car weaving in the road as they headed up the SH 45 east flyover. After the crash, he used his truck to block the ramp in order to stop oncoming traffic. As Jacob called 911, he saw the driver get out, take her shoes off, and move toward the retaining wall.

"I tried to go slow because I didn't want to spook her anymore. I wanted her to feel comfortable with me," said Koehn.

As they talked, he was able to get closer. But then, the woman made a sudden turn to an unfinished ramp, with a very steep drop off.

"She got both feet up and started to lean. I lunged forward and just grabbed the back of her hoodie and pulled her down. And that's when she got very emotional, she began crying and screaming. And begging me to let her do it. But I just, I never let go of her hood. I held onto her hoodie as long as I possibly could. And I finally got her to open up a little bit. And then I told her, hey, I've got a little girl at home that wants to see me. Can we go to a safer area," said Koehn.

First responders from Austin eventually arrived and took the woman to a local hospital.

The rescue was written up to the APD Awards Committee. The recommendation for the department's distinguished service citation noted that his "quick thinking and willingness to place himself at personal risk directly prevented the loss of life."

"A firefighter, a police officer, a paramedic, we're always at work. You know, we can't just shut it off," said Chief Norman.

That dedication apparently is also genetic. Jacob's father, according to Chief Norman, was an Austin firefighter.

"I think we have a department of 85 heroes that are here. But occasionally, we have one of our guys and gals that goes above and beyond. And Jacob in this situation clearly went above and beyond," said Chief Norman.

Jacob said he didn’t have a chance to let fear slow him down.

"It all happened so fast. I'll say I was scared, but I didn't have a chance to think about being scared. It was just, I needed to help this girl in this crisis, at this moment. And I'll be honest with you, it was like an act of God. I just did what I've been trained to do and it just all happened so fast. The moment I got scared was after the fact. I peeked over the edge and saw how far down it was. And I'm just, I'm so glad that. Everything ended up the way it did," said Koehn.

Officers at the scene described Jacob’s action as "extraordinary."

The only update on the woman is that she is receiving care from doctors.