Travis County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies: sheriff

An inmate at the Travis County Jail died Friday, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:20 a.m. June 28, 32-year-old Ayanna Lashawn Smith of Austin was found unresponsive in her cell.

TCSO staff and ATCEMS medics performed CPR, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Smith had been in custody since June 25 on a criminal trespass charge and a parole violation.

Her death is under investigation by TCSO's Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner's office.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday, June 29 and the final report is pending, says TCSO.