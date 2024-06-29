New Braunfels man arrested for attacking another man with a machete

article

A New Braunfels man is out on bond after police say he was arrested for attacking another man with a machete.

66-year-old Michael Martin Ochwat was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and taken to the Comal County Jail on June 26.

Bond was set at $50,000, and he was released on June 27 according to court records.

New Braunfels police say just after noon on June 24, officers responded to a report about a stabbing near the intersection of North Market Avenue and E. San Antonio Street. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man from Canyon Lake who had suffered a slash wound to his upper body.

EMS transported him to a hospital in Kyle in serious, but stable condition.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was in conflict with another driver. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and the suspect, whom police later identified as Ochwat, confronted the victim with a machete-type knife.