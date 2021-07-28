Travis County Jail inmate dies in cell hours after booking

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has reported a man has died in custody at Travis County Jail.

At 5:45 a.m. on July 27 TCSO says 32-year-old Christopher Delarosa of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer who was performing visual checks.

TCSO says life-saving measures were immediately initiated by TCSO staff and ATCEMS took over upon their arrival. Efforts to resuscitate Delarosa were ultimately unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 6:54 a.m.

The sheriff's office says Delarosa was brought to the Travis County Jail the morning of July 26 by an arresting agency, charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

During the intake process, TCSO’s medical team determined he should be taken to the hospital. According to TCSO, Delarosa was transported by the arresting agency to a local hospital for treatment and late that afternoon, the hospital released him and he was transported back to the Travis County Jail and booked in.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, as is customary with any death in custody.

The autopsy was conducted on July 28, 2021, and TCSO says the final report is pending.

