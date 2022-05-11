Travis County judge considers declaring public health crisis due to increase of drug overdose deaths

A Travis County judge is considering declaring a public health crisis in response to a rapid increase of drug overdose deaths.

This week, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office released the Travis County Medical Examiner Annual Report 2021, which details the numbers and types of deaths the office investigated last year.

The report shows that drug toxicity is now the number one cause of accidental deaths in Travis County, and fentanyl-related deaths rose by 237% from 2020-21. Accidental deaths overall increased from 802 in 2020 to 891 in 2021.

"Drug overdoses are a crisis in our community and fentanyl is exacerbating the problem. In Travis County we believe that all people should have access to the mental, behavioral, and substance use treatments that can save lives. Our community has asked for help in employing lifesaving, harm-reduction strategies to those who overdose on drugs," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "As a County, we are responsible for the health and safety of all its residents—especially the most vulnerable among us. We will do all we can to address this crisis and call on other leaders to do the same. Texas should legalize fentanyl test strips, naloxone should be available throughout the community, and recovery programs should be fully funded to eliminate wait lists."

Travis County Judge Brown is exploring the declaration of a public health crisis to help raise awareness of this spiking trend, and has requested funding for naloxone in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.