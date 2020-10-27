Travis County judge still won't allow bars to reopen due to COVID-19

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has decided not to reopen bars at this time, citing concerns about coronavirus numbers in the area.

"As promised, Dr. Mark Escott and I have spent the past two weeks evaluating the COVID-19 data for Travis County. Unfortunately, we have not seen significant improvement in our hospital bed utilization or in the utilization of ICU beds," Judge Biscoe said in a press release. "Furthermore, with school districts preparing to allow for additional in-person learning and the upcoming weekend celebrations, we must be mindful of the increased public interaction that will take place as a result. For these reasons, it is my decision not to open bars."

"In the meantime, I continue to encourage everyone to practice safety measures that will help us reduce the transmission of COVID-19. I will revisit this decision in two weeks and determine whether Travis County is in a position to reopen bars."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Since March, Travis County has confirmed more than 31,000 cases and nearly 450 deaths. After a summer surge things slowed down but officials are worried that we could be on the verge of another spike.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK