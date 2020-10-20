Travis County officials concerned for possible COVID-19 resurgence

COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, and positivity rates have all climbed in Travis County. Interim Austin Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott presented county commissioners with the latest data on Tuesday.

“All of those measures have been the highest in more than a month and represent a two week sustained upward trend,” said Dr. Escott. “Obviously this puts us in a concerning phase of this pandemic.”

Dr. Escott presented UT model projections he said last week displayed a 66% risk, now show a 90% risk of COVID-19 worsening in November.

“Right now while people are tired of these protections, tired of the masking and distancing... they need to reinforce their vigilance in terms of COVID-19,” Escott said. “Halloween doesn’t look too bad but Thanksgiving is going to be ugly. If we don’t change our actions now.”

Dr. Escott said it’s possible the state and Travis County will see a resurgence in cases. While COVID-19 cases are being traced to after school activities, hospital admissions show the most vulnerable age groups, 50 and above to be most impacted.

Mayor Steve Adler is pleading with Austinites to stay away from large groups.

“Of the admissions that we are seeing, the results are really more than anything else social gatherings,” said Mayor Adler. “Again masking, distancing we just got to do that as a community if we want to hold onto the things we are able to try now.”

