Travis County Parks will be open on Easter, capacity still limited

Travis County Parks will be open on Easter, April 4 but visitors are reminded that the parks will have limited capacity in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community and park staff.

Easter is one of the busiest days for the entire park system. Officials are asking people to not bring confetti eggs (cascarones) that contain plastic confetti.

If a park reaches capacity, additional visitors will not be allowed for the rest of the day, and a closure notice will be added to the specific park’s webpage.

Visitors will not be allowed to park outside the park and walk-in. If you leave the park while it is at capacity, you will not be allowed to re-enter.

Reservations are not required for day-use visitation for most parks, however, reservations are required for Hamilton Pool Preserve.

Visitors must follow all local orders, including wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth. Visitors are also encouraged to practice social distancing and bring their own hand sanitizer. To see a full list of current park rules and park-specific operations you can go to the Travis County Parks website.