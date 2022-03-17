Travis County residents encouraged to complete 2022 community survey

Travis County residents, business owners, and community members can now fill out the 2022 Travis County Community Survey.

The survey will help the Travis County Commissioners Court make future funding decisions in order to provide services and programs that improve residents’ quality of life, says the county.

The survey is open until April 30, 2022, and is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, Urdu, and Hindi.

The online survey can be found here. Anyone who’s unable to take the survey online can call 512-854-9070 and leave a message with their name and phone number. Staff will call back to assist.

The county says the survey results may be used to determine priorities for a portion of the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Results could also influence the county’s long-term strategic planning and economic development planning.

Additionally, Travis County staff can attend community meetings and events to further gather input. Neighborhood groups or organizations wanting to schedule a meeting can call 512-854-9070 and leave a message or email EDSi@traviscountytx.gov.

