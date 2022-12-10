Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program needs more toy donations for families in need

Volunteers are putting together presents for the Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program, which helps families in need during the holidays.

About 2,500 families are expected to be served by the program this holiday season.

"The need is astronomical this year. We saw a 45 percent increase in applications this year, which means more families, more children, which means more toys, which means more money," chair Louis Moncivais said, adding that higher need and fewer donations could be due to the pandemic and inflation.

The Sengupta family is one group of many volunteers that showed up Saturday to wrap presents for Brown Santa. Upayan Sengupta's ten-year-old twins picked out toys to donate and wrapped presents too.

"We take a lot of time to figure out what we want to bring, also the kids go all out to try to find something nice other kids would like, and then come here and wrap, gives them an outlet for their energy," Upayan Sengupta said.

"Makes me feel really happy and excited," his daughter said.

"At my school we learn how to be a leader," his son said.

Brown Santa has been going on for 41 years. Along with families in need, they also serve some senior homes and shelters. Brown Santa serves families outside Austin in Travis County, while Blue Santa serves families in Austin.

Moncivais says they need more toy donations for kids of all ages. Monetary donations are also accepted. Toy donations can be dropped off at 108 Denson Drive in Austin. The deadline is Dec. 20.

School groups, scout organizations, and other groups of all different ages showed up to volunteer.

"It feels awesome being able to come out here, wrap presents for children to give them the most awesome Christmas experience that they can have," high schooler Yoosr Hassan said.

"It's amazing. I get the best end of both worlds, because I get to meet all the volunteers that come in and help put it all together, and then I also get to see the recipients when they get their boxes, and you see the joy on their faces, that's what it's all about," Moncivais said.

"Just being able to wrap the full box with all the toys, it's a lot of fulfillment," Sengupta said.

The bulk of deliveries will go out next week.

For more information, click here.