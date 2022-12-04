Brown Impressions Car Club collects hundreds of toys for children in CPS

The Brown Impressions Car Club collected hundreds of toys Sunday afternoon for children in CPS custody during their 9th annual toy drive.

John Chavez has been working on his car with his son for about three years.

"As we’re building this car, seeing the smile on his face of the accomplishments, that’s an award in of itself," Prophecy Car Club Austin Chapter member John Chavez said.

Now, he’s giving back to provide that same experience to kids in the community with gifts for Christmas. "To be part of this is something special," Chavez said.

It’s a special event collecting hundreds of toys for Partnerships for Children, a nonprofit supporting CPS caseworkers and foster children in Central Texas.

"It’s to give back to the kids and knowing that we’re putting a smile on not just the kids face but the families that are struggling, we’re putting a smile on their face because they’re able to give to their kids and overall, it helps the community," Chavez said.

Brown Impressions Car Club president Poncho Martinez started this toy drive nine years ago.

"Imagine how tough it is for them not being with their real family, just imagine that part right there," Martinez said.

He combined his love for low riders while helping the community.

"When we finish all this, we do high five, we get so emotional for what we accomplished," Martinez said. "Taking the toys to the offices over there where we always take them the next day, it feels so good because I know those kids are going to be smiling with a new toy."

Martinez encourages everyone to support any toy drive this holiday season.