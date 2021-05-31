Travis County Sheriff's Office to distribute free gun locks

The Travis County Sheriff's Office will be distributing gun locks to mark National Safety Month.

TCSO says its Community Outreach Unit will be providing free Project ChildSafe® gun locks and resource materials on gun violence prevention and secure storage practices.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The drive-thru event will take place on Tuesday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at TCSO's Keith G. Ruiz Building on Airport Boulevard. Deputies will be out front and will bring the locks and resource materials to participants' cars.

TCSO says that as June is National Safety Month, it's a good time for gun owners to review how they store firearms in their homes and vehicles.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

According to the CDC, 3,683 people in Texas died from firearm injuries in 2019, which is the most recent data available. According to the data, Texas had the most firearm injury deaths in the U.S. but only the 25th highest death rate at 12.7 per 100,000 people.