Travis County Tax Office threatens to seize, auction scooters if Bird doesn’t pay property taxes

Ten property owners owe Travis County over $2.5 million in property taxes, according to the Travis County Tax Office’s "Top Ten Delinquent Property Owners" list that was released last month.

The deadline to pay 2021 taxes was Jan. 31 of this year.

Electric scooter company, Bird Rides, Inc., is listed at number seven on the list. According to the Travis County Tax Office, the company owes $147,195.17.

"This a company that just refused to talk to us," said Bruce Elfant, Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Elfant said after reaching out via email and phone after the initial tax bill and delinquent notice, they were left with one option.

"We will file a lawsuit and we will get a judgement from the court and then we will search for any property we can seize to satisfy the judgement," he said. "We will auction (the scooters) off at the courthouse steps."

According to the City of Austin’s website, Bird has a fleet of 4,500 scooters in Austin.

The top 10 companies listed are:

WC 1ST & TRINITY LP $718,465.44

DJCC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION $549,056.52

TX AUSTIN MANOR LP $274,722.75

OPTIMIST CLUB OF NORTH AUSTIN $223,978.91

WC 2101 W BEN WHITE LP $163,640.04

CCI EQUIPMENT LEASING LLC $161,280.27

BIRD RIDES INC $147,195.17

WHITE ROCKS ENTERTAINMENT LLC $141,223.01

DM ESTATE LLC $79,711.61

NAGOBICH FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST $76,175.79

Elfant said if delinquent companies or private property owners reach out, the Tax Office may be able to help by setting them up on a payment plan.

FOX 7 reached out to Bird on Monday and did not hear back.