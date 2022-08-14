2 killed in three-vehicle crash in East Travis County

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in east Travis County.

ATCEMS reported medics were on scene of the crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. August 14 on N SH 130 between FM 969 and FM 973 where two people were pinned in their vehicles and possibly deceased.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was reported uninjured and refused EMS transport.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that northbound SH 130 just north of FM 969 has been shut down due to the crash and traffic is being diverted.