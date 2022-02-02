Travis County to use Warn Central Texas ahead of winter weather

The City of Austin and Travis County will be utilizing the Warn Central Texas system today because of the forecasted winter weather conditions. Warn Central Texas is the regional notification system that is used to alert the public of emergencies in the community and how they can stay safe.

A message will be sent out to remind the community there is still time to prepare and ask the public to limit travel on Thursday, according to a press release from the city.

The message will reportedly be sent around 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 via text message, phone call, and email through the Warn Central Texas emergency notification system. "We encourage the public to take steps today to prepare themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods today in case conditions worsen over the next 24 hours," the press release said.

Check AustinTexas.gov/Alerts for additional information.

A major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

A very strong arctic cold front will move through South Central Texas this afternoon and evening bringing the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter, according to the NWS Austin / San Antonio.

Forecasters believe a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas by Thursday morning and continue possibly into the afternoon.

There is also a chance that freezing rain and sleet amounts could cause travel impacts through the Hill Country and into the Austin metro area by Thursday morning and continue through the day. Up to ¼ of an inch of ice is currently forecast.

All residents are being encouraged to review their plans and ensure they have some supplies on hand in case travel is not possible during the storm. To get started with an emergency kit, click here.

It is important that the public remember the 4 Ps of cold weather.

Check on vulnerable people Bring pets inside Cover plants Insulate outdoor pipes and faucets

Additionally, if you will be out in the cold weather later this week take precautions.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

Wear a hat.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Cover your hands with mittens or gloves that are snug at the wrist

For regular updates from the City of Austin, you can visit AustinTexas.gov/Alerts for information in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, Arabic, French, Hindi, and Pashto. You can also text ATXWEATHER to 888-777 for updates in English or ATXCLIMA to 888-777 for updates in Spanish.

