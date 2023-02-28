Travis County begins tree debris pickup from unincorporated areas of county

The Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department has begun the process of picking up ice storm debris from the unincorporated areas of Travis County.

Debris collection is expected to take many weeks due to a high number of service requests and the high volume of fallen branches caused by the historic storm.

The pickup process is starting with public roadways in unincorporated areas. To view a map of when you can expect debris pickup, click here.

Residents who live on these public roadways are asked to cut their tree debris into four-to-five-feet pieces and place them by their curb without blocking the road. Travis County will only pick up tree limbs and branches, not other materials like trash. The County will not enter someone’s private property to collect debris and will not pick up from state-maintained roads.

Additionally, to help minimize fire risks from brush piles, residents should:

Not create one centralized pile for their street. Large piles make it harder for crews to pick up and haul off debris.

Create small, linear piles by their curb.

Create space between small brush piles.

All Travis County residents also have the option to bring their debris to the County’s tree debris drop off locations at Mansfield Dam Park and Northeast Metropolitan Park or Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant.

Mansfield Dam Park is located at 4370 Mansfield Dam Park Rd. Austin, TX 78732.

Northeast Metropolitan Park is at 15500 Sun Light Near Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660. They’re open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant is at 2210 FM 973 Austin, TX 78725.

Other storm debris cleanup information, including information about privately-run debris drop off locations that may charge a fee, is available on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.

Residents can access the page easily by visiting https://oem.traviscountytx.gov/ and clicking on the red banner that says "Winter Storm Mara Recovery 2023."