Travis County jury convicts man of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

The Austin Police Department arrested 47-year-old Andre Webb on August 20, 2019, and charged him with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a robbery at Select Food Mart in North Austin that occurred on July 12, 2019.

The Travis County Court systems began returning to in-person trials earlier this year, and Webb's trial included an in-person jury. Jury selection for Webb's trial started on Monday, March 28, 2022. Testimony began on Tuesday, March 29.

On March 30, 2022, the jury deliberated before returning a guilty verdict of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon against Webb. This is the second trial with a verdict from a jury in over two years.

"Resuming in-person criminal jury trials is crucial to ensure justice is served and bringing peace to the victims," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "Our office will seek justice for every victim of violent crime, and we hope the victims of this armed robbery have closure with this verdict."

