Travis County voters can hand deliver personal mail-in ballots starting Oct. 1
AUSTIN, Texas - Voters in Travis County will be able to hand deliver their own mail-in ballots beginning October 1 at four drive-thru locations. This option will be available until Election Day on November 3.
The locations are:
- 5501 Airport Blvd
- 700 Lavaca Parking Garage via Guadalupe
- 700 Lavaca Parking Garage via Lavaca
- 1010 Lavaca Parking Lot via W. 11 St.
Hours for hand delivery will be as follows:
- Oct 1-12, 8 AM-5 PM, Mon-Fri
- Oct 13-Nov 1, 7 AM-7 PM Mon-Sat, 12-6 PM Sun
- Nov 2: 8 AM-5 PM
- Nov 3: 7 AM-7 PM
Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir reminds voters that this is not drive-thru voting which is not an option in Travis County.
You can apply for a ballot by mail if you are over the age of 65, out of Travis County during the entire election period, sick or disabled, or confined in jail but eligible to vote. More information can be found here.
