Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce's Garage Beer cooler drop in Austin

The Kelce brothers are bringing their Garage Beer to Austin with a cooler drop in four locations around town.

What we know:

Garage Beer dropped off its first cooler at Lady Bird Lake on June 19 and will drop three other coolers, one each day, through June 22.

The other locations are Barton Springs, Lake Travis and Canyon Lake.

The first person to find the cooler gets it!

What we don't know:

The coolers are dropped off at the locations in no particular order or time.

What you can do:

To find out where exactly the cooler is dropped off, you need to follow Garage Beer's socials at @drinkgaragebeer.

The backstory:

Jason and Travis Kelce became part owners of Garage Beer in 2024.

They did a similar cooler drop in Ohio in May.

That same month, it was announced that Garage Beer became part owner of Arena League football team the St. Joseph Goats.

